Tenant Act Violator Arrested During Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested a tenant act violator during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Chah Doraywala, VIP Colony and suburban areas respectively in premises of Gulgasht and Sadar police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 39 people.

The JTT teams also arrested a tenant act violator during the search operation. Case has been registered against the outlaw with the concerned police station, police sources added.

