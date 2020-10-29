Tender apology for anti-state remarks or face music, Shibli tells Ayaz

Giving strong reaction to the controversial remarks of PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq about return of the captured Indian pilot Abhinandan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday asked him to tender apology in the Parliament or get ready to face the legal action

"All other things are secondary and the national interest is supreme at this point of time. We will not put Ayaz Sadiq's statement, which has pleased India, on back-burner," he said while addressing here a news conference.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader would have to extend apology to the nation in the Parliament for causing harm to the national interest by making anti-state statement that appeased India. "For this, the public will hold him accountable," he added.

The leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said, should also seek apology from the nation, and condemn Ayaz and their own anti-state statements, made in public meetings or in the Parliament.

"Nothing less than this [apology] will be acceptable. It stands clear now that whosoever causes harm to national interest cannot be the well wisher of the state. It [anti-state remarks] is sheer violation of Article 19 of the Constitution, which does not permit any statement against the state." Shibli Faraz said it would be okay, if they [Ayaz & PDM leadership) tendered apology in the Parliament, otherwise "the law should take its course".

By making such statements, he said, the opposition leaders had exposed themselves and now the public was well aware of the fact that they were pursuing anti-state agenda to protect their vested interests.

