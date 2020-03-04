UrduPoint.com
Tender Floated For Renovation Work Of Tharooshah-Naushehro Feroze Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:31 PM

Tender floated for renovation work of Tharooshah-Naushehro Feroze road

A tender has been issued for the renovation of Tharooshah-Naushehro Feroze road

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A tender has been issued for the renovation of Tharooshah-Naushehro Feroze road.

The Executive Engineer provincial Highway division Naushehro Feroze in a statement on Wednesday said that renovation work of Tharooshah-Naushehro Feroze to start soon.

According to details, for the reconditioning and as fault contract work tender for Rs 300 million has been floated.

It is pertinent to mention that tender for the renovation work had been issued due to dilapidated condition of the road.

