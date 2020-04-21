UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tender For Rawal Dam Chowk Under Pass, Flyover Has Been Issued: Ali Nawaz

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Tender for Rawal Dam Chowk Under Pass, Flyover has been issued: Ali Nawaz

Due to the rush hours,the difficulties faced by those coming from Murree Bara Kahu,Taramri Chowk and adjoining areas will be resolved by construction of underpass and fly over at Rawal Dam Chowk, SAPM on CDA,Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Due to the rush hours,the difficulties faced by those coming from Murree Bara Kahu,Taramri Chowk and adjoining areas will be resolved by construction of underpass and fly over at Rawal Dam Chowk, SAPM on CDA,Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said.

He said the tender for Rawal Dam Chowk Under Pass and Flyover has been issued.

Work on traffic management solution for Rawal Chowk and Park Road will commence soon as Capital Development Authority (CDA) is inviting bids for the project, he added.

Under this project, one over pass and two underpasses would be constructed at Rawal Dam Chowk.The bids are being invited under Single Stage Two Envelop procedure from technically sound and well reputed firms registered with Pakistan Engineering Council.

The project will be completed with cost amounting to Rs.1246.067 millions.

The project is being executed in connection with authority's steps towards removal of traffic congestions in the city.

The major objective of this project is to cater future traffic needs on this avenue, improve road sector efficiency on the main traffic corridors, providing uninterrupted traffic flow, stress free / comfortable and signal free driving environment thus resolving traffic issues in the vicinity and adjoining areas once for all.

Related Topics

Murree Dam Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Number of People in Acute Food Crisis Globally Rea ..

3 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid says Shehbaz Sharif came back with d ..

20 minutes ago

Marriage halls, lawn association urges ration for ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

5 minutes ago

Woman among 2 murdered in separate incidents in Mi ..

5 minutes ago

Newly confirmed Lahore High Court (LHC) judge take ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.