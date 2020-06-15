UrduPoint.com
Tender Notice For Construction Of 132 KV Khanpur Grid Station Floated

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

Tender notice for construction of 132 KV Khanpur Grid station floated

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Wapda Monday issued tender notice for the construction of 132 Kilowatts Khanpur Grid station after receiving Rs 600 million released by the Federal minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan.

Keeping in view of the issues of constituency the federal minister despite political and other engagements focused on developmental projects and timely released the amount for promised 132 KV Khanpur Grid Station.

People of Tehsil Khanpur were pleased and appreciated the minister for fulfilling his election promise.

Omer Ayub Khan has started billions of rupees developmental schemes including, roads, hospitals, schools, water supply, sui gas and electricity provision where earlier Haripur electricity feeder was built with the cost of 600 million rupees.

Construction work on 11 new feeders is in progress whereas a new grid station with the cost of 8.5 billion would be started in Hattar.

After completion of Khanpur 132 Kilowatt grid station the day to day issues of load shedding and low voltage in Tehsil Khanpur and Haripur would also resolved.

Federal Minister also approved a new 132 KV grid station for Mansehra districts which would also provide relief to some areas of the district Haripur while Shadi electricity feeder worth 25 million rupees is also under consideration and 13 new transformers would be provided for Hattar and adjoining areas last year.

