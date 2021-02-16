Tendering process for installation of Astroturf to start soon

ABBOTTABD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Director-General Sports Board KP Asfand Yar Khattak on Tuesday informed Speaker KP assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani that with the cost of Rs 130 million, installation of Astroturf at Hockey stadium Abbottabad would be started soon.

He said this during a meeting with speaker KP at his office regarding the development of sports and construction of playgrounds in Abbottabad.

The DG sports board disclosed that the tendering process for the installation of Astroturf would be started from the current week.

While directing the DG, regarding the construction of a male gymnasium, the speaker said to visit the proposed site for the gymnasium and submit the report as soon as possible.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that after the construction of a male gymnasium in Abbottabad it would provide indoor games facilities to the youth.

The speaker also directed Commissioner Hazara division and DG Sports to submit the feasibility report of the gymnasium within three days, adding that joint sports complex would be added in the next ADP scheme.

The DG Sports was also directed to install floodlights at Kunj Football ground and Nawanshahr football ground which would facilitate organizing tournaments in the night .