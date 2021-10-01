UrduPoint.com

Tenders For 11 Uplift Projects To Open On Oct 9

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 02:14 PM

Tenders for 11 uplift projects to open on Oct 9

Under the supervision of Tenders Opening Committee, 11 Tenders for uplift projects at a cost of around Rs 746 million would be opened on Oct 9 (Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Under the supervision of Tenders Opening Committee, 11 Tenders for uplift projects at a cost of around Rs 746 million would be opened on Oct 9 (Saturday).

According to building department official sources, the�tenders�would be opened at Commissioner office under�the supervision of�Tenders�Opening Committee consisted of Chief Engineer (South Punjab) Punjab building department Lahore, Commissioner Multan division, Superintending Engineer building circle Multan, Deputy Commissioner Multan, and XEN Building department.

The projects included the construction of a building at a women university at a cost of Rs 155 million, the establishment of a shelter home (Panah Gah) at a cost of over Rs 68 million, revamping of a drug rehabilitation center at a cost of over Rs 55 million, the establishment of a home for disabled persons at a cost of Rs 37 million and others.

The work on these projects would be initiated after completion of tendering processwhile the projects to be completed within two years.

The government contractors would participate in the bidding process while the work would be completed under the supervision of the building department, sources concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Punjab Circle Women Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Technical Experts See No Violations Affecting Resu ..

Technical Experts See No Violations Affecting Results of Moscow's Online Vote

52 seconds ago
 Romanov heir to wed in Russia a century after revo ..

Romanov heir to wed in Russia a century after revolution

53 seconds ago
 Moldova Hopes to Sign Long-Term Contract With Russ ..

Moldova Hopes to Sign Long-Term Contract With Russia's Gazprom - Deputy Prime Mi ..

56 seconds ago
 UK butcher shortage fuels fears for Christmas food ..

UK butcher shortage fuels fears for Christmas food

58 seconds ago
 POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neig ..

POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neighboring states: Shaukat Tarin

1 hour ago
 Construction work on Jaglot-Skardu Road to be comp ..

Construction work on Jaglot-Skardu Road to be completed by Oct 30: Minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.