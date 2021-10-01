Tenders for 11 uplift projects to open on Oct 9

Under the supervision of Tenders Opening Committee, 11 Tenders for uplift projects at a cost of around Rs 746 million would be opened on Oct 9 (Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Under the supervision of Tenders Opening Committee, 11 Tenders for uplift projects at a cost of around Rs 746 million would be opened on Oct 9 (Saturday).

According to building department official sources, the�tenders�would be opened at Commissioner office under�the supervision of�Tenders�Opening Committee consisted of Chief Engineer (South Punjab) Punjab building department Lahore, Commissioner Multan division, Superintending Engineer building circle Multan, Deputy Commissioner Multan, and XEN Building department.

The projects included the construction of a building at a women university at a cost of Rs 155 million, the establishment of a shelter home (Panah Gah) at a cost of over Rs 68 million, revamping of a drug rehabilitation center at a cost of over Rs 55 million, the establishment of a home for disabled persons at a cost of Rs 37 million and others.

The work on these projects would be initiated after completion of tendering processwhile the projects to be completed within two years.

The government contractors would participate in the bidding process while the work would be completed under the supervision of the building department, sources concluded.