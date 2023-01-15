Tenders for 'My City Sialkot' projects soon: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said that the district administration will issue formal tenders for various projects, to be carried out under 'My City Sialkot' initiative, soon and people will see for themselves start of execution of these projects in next 15 to 20 days.

Talking to APP at his office here on Sunday, he said the district administration was tying its best to make the city of the poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal the most beautiful city, and in this regard concrete steps were being taken.

He said some intersections of the city would be decorated and beautified aesthetically. "The available government resources are being utilised judiciously and fairly, but it is also a responsibility of people to cooperate with the district authorities to make the city beautiful," the DC said adding that the public support was need to highlight the Names of their elders at these intersections.

He said that for facilitating the public, clean toilets were being built for the public at all public points including the Lorry Adda.