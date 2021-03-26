UrduPoint.com
Tenders For Rawalpindi Ring Road To Be Opened On April 12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 08:42 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood on Friday said tenders for Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be opened on April 12 while a committee comprising of experts would be formed to review the tenders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood on Friday said tenders for Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be opened on April 12 while a committee comprising of experts would be formed to review the tenders.

The final decision on the Names of the experts would be made on March 31 and the committee would be announced on April 5.

While presiding over a meeting to review the progress on Rawalpindi Ring Road projects, he informed that various government departments and agencies including Rawalpindi Development Authority, Finance Department, National University of Science and Technology and University of Engineering and Technology Taxila, Capital Development Authority, National Highway Authority, Public Private Partnership Authority and Lahore Ring Road Authority have been requested to nominate experts for the bid opening and evaluation committee.

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Raja Tariq Mahmood, Director General RDA Abdul SattarEssani, Deputy Project Director Muhammad Abdullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Shoaib and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

Sharing details Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood said the process of payment for land acquired for Rawalpindi Ring Road project was also in progress and payments have been made to 19 percent affectees in Rawalpindi district and 28 percent affectees in Attock district.

This process would be intensified in the coming days he said adding that obstacles in the process of payment in Rawalpindi district have been removed and significant improvement would be made in next few days.

Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said Non Objection Certificates (NOCs) from 30 departments and agencies were required for Rawalpindi Ring Road out of which 26 NOCs have been obtained and action has been expedited for the remaining four. He said that the school education Department, Forestry and Anhar Department have been asked to issue conditional NOCs.

Various other issues related to Ring Road project were also discussed in the meeting.

