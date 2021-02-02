Tenders of 296 uplift schemes opened

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :On the directions of Divisional Commissioner/Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad, tenders of 296 uplift schemes were opened at TMA hall, here Tuesday.

All committee members including Chief Corporation Officer, members and contractors were present on the occasion.

The Chief Corporation Officer said that tenders of most important uplift schemes have been published and work orders would be issued to winning contractors without any delay.

He directed the contractors to complete the project according to the specifications given in the contract. He said that no compromise would be made on quality of material in the schemes.