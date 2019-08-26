Tenders of health projects to open on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) ::Tenders of two health projects would be opened on Monday at Commissioner office.

According to Building department official source, the projects included provision of missing facilities for Linear Accelerator at Nishtar hospital Multan, supplying installation testing and commissioning at site new diesel generator with estimated cost of Rs 13.570 million and provision of emergency exits (steel stairs and RCC Ramp) at Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology with cost of Rs 28.

616 million. These projects had approved in budget 2019-20.

The five members tenders opening Committee (TOR) consisted on Chief Engineer South Zone, Punjab building development Lahore, Commissioner Multan division, Superintending Engineer building circle Multan, Deputy Commissioner Multan, Executive Engineer Buildings division No-1 Multan would conduct the tenders.

The firms who get the contract would start work on these projects while the funds for these schemes were released from the provincial government, concluded the source.