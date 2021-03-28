Tenders of RRRP to be opened on April 12

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (R) Mohammad Mehmood Sunday said that the tenders of Rawalpindi Ring Road Project (RRRP) would be opened on April 12.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, a committee comprising experts would be formed to review the tenders which would be announced on April 5.

The decision to finalize the Names of the experts would be taken on March 31.

He informed that various government departments and agencies including Rawalpindi Development Authority, Finance Department, National University of Science and Technology and University of Engineering and Technology Taxila, Capital Development Authority, National Highway Authority, Public Private Partnership Authority and Lahore Ring Road Authority had been requested to nominate the experts to open the bids and evaluate them.

He said, the process of the payment for the land acquired for Rawalpindi Ring Road project was also in process and payments had been given to 19 percent of the land owners in Rawalpindi district while 28 percent in Attock district.

The authorities concerned had been directed to accelerate the payment process, he said adding, the hurdles in the payment process in Rawalpindi district had been removed and significant improvement would be made in next few days.

No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for Rawalpindi Ring Road were required from 30 departments and agencies, out of which, 26 had been obtained and efforts were being made to get NOCs from four other departments.