Tenders open for maintenance of MWMC vehicles, lubricant

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has constituted a transparent tender committee and opened tenders for the maintenance of vehicles and lubricants in order to ensure swift cleanliness arrangements in the city of Saints.

The tenders were opened under the supervision of the senior manager operation MWMC Faheem Lodhi and manager procurement Asif Shabbir here on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shahid Yaqoob, said that there would be a positive change in the city regarding cleanliness after making machinery and vehicles on-road.

The process of installing waste binds and repaired containers at various places of the city as early as possible, CEO said and added that the task has been given to the company workshop for ensuing big vehicles on the road before Eid-ul-Azha.

He further said that the credit of ideal cleanliness on Eid-ul-Fitr goes to the diligent workers of the company.