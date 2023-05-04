Tenders open for outsourcing WASA bills distribution, detection of illegal constructions

The tenders were opened at WASA head office to outsource distribution of bills and detection of illegal connections in order to deal with financial crisis and improve the recovery situation in terms of sewerage and water supply

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The tenders were opened at WASA head office to outsource distribution of bills and detection of illegal connections in order to deal with financial crisis and improve the recovery situation in terms of sewerage and water supply.

Tenders were opened under the supervision of a tender committee in which three firms participated.

The parties submitted technical and financial bids as per the rules and regulations.

The work would be used to allot to the lowest rate bidder.

Managing Director WASA termed outsourcing the recovery, bill distribution and process of detecting illegal connections a good initiative and said that the inclusion of a third party in the recovery process will not only increase the monthly recovery but the illegal connections that have been hidden for years will be detected. It will be helpful to increase WASA's revenue by bringing these connections into the billing network, he added.