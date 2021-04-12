Tenders to be allotted on merit: Riaz Khan

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Communication and Works Riaz Khan Monday said in order to curb corrupt practices the Communication and Works department has decided to allot tenders on merit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Communication and Works Riaz Khan Monday said in order to curb corrupt practices the Communication and Works department has decided to allot tenders on merit.

He said that a complaint cell has been established at his office to resolve the problems of masses on priority basis and no lethargy would be tolerated in this connection, he warned.

He directed the officials concerned to take prompt action on complaints of citizen portal to improve the efficiency of the department.

He warned them not to accept any political pressure in any case and keep him informed if anybody directly approach them so that legal action could be taken.