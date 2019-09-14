UrduPoint.com
Tenders To Be Invited Soon For Road Schemes: Deputy Commissioner

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 08:08 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtasham Anwar said that tenders would soon be invited for 13 new road projects in the district during the fiscal year 2019-20

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtasham Anwar said that tenders would soon be invited for 13 new road projects in the district during the fiscal year 2019-20.

Presiding over a meeting here Saturday, the DC said that approval had already been given for the projects. He said the projects would be completed at a cost of Rs 367.

3 million including two roads each on suggestions of Fatima Sugar Mills, Sheikhu Sugar Mills, Tandianwali Sugar Mills, five schemes on suggestion of MPA Aon Hameed Dogar, two of MPA Niaz Ahmed Kashkoori and five of local farmers. The DC added that 16 road schemes had been completed in 2016-17 at a cost of Rs 604.4 million.

MPA Aon Hameed Dogar, MPA Niaz Ahmed Kashkoori, Deputy Director Development Khalid Mahmood, representative of sugar mills were also present in the meeting.

