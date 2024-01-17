Open Menu

Tense Confrontation Unfolds At Judicial Lockup Between Police And Lawyers

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Tense confrontation unfolds at judicial lockup between police and lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A scuffle erupted between police and lawyers within the judicial lockup on Wednesday when a lawyer tried to illegally give something to a prisoner in police custody, a police spokesperson said.

He said that the altercation ensued when the accused, facing murder charges, was brought to judicial lockup (Bakshi Khana) for legal proceedings and his lawyer illegally attempted to present something to the accused, prompting immediate intervention from vigilant police personnel.

The policemen, prioritizing security considerations, prohibited the lawyer from doing so.

Lawyers congregated around judicial lockup and clashed with policemen. Police officials were present at the scene and trying to control the situation, the police spokesperson said.

