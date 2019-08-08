Tension mounted between Pakistan and India, extremists Hindus targeted Pakistani passengers in India: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed recalled that whenever tension mounted between Pakistan and India, extremists Hindus targeted Pakistani passengers in India, referring to the burning incident of Samjhauta train in 2007

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed recalled that whenever tension mounted between Pakistan and India, extremists Hindus targeted Pakistani passengers in India, referring to the burning incident of Samjhauta train in 2007. "The (Hindus) burnt alive Pakistanis in 1947 and 2007 in trains." The minister said he had directed the railway authorities to detach bogies from Samjhauta train and use them to accommodate passengers' influx on Eid ul Azha. While, two additional coaches with each Karachi-bound train would be attached for the purpose, he added.

Rashid said there would be a significant improvement in services of Pakistan Railways regarding cleanliness, timing and bogies' condition.

During the last fiscal year, he said, around 38 new trains had been started on different routes, besides the organization had generated Rs 10 billion additional revenue by attracting more passengers.

Answering a question, the minister said whatever happening in IoK was the part of a well-planned conspiracy against people of Kashmir, predicting next 3 to 12 months crucial. "There can be a war," he said, adding Pakistan did not want war, but peace.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an unwise decision of revoking the Article 370 and expressed confidence that people of Kashmir would bury Modi's politics in Srinagar that started from Babri Masjid episode.

Rashid said people of Kashmir and Pakistan were enjoying common values, culture and religion, so they were integral part of each other.

Replying to another question about arrest of Maryam Safdar by National Accountability Bureau on money laundering charges in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, he said whosoever looted the national money, would be brought to justice.

He said all political parties would have to get united for the cause of Pakistan and Kashmir, setting aside personal differences.

Rashid said he was seeing politics of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari coming to an end.

To another question, the Railways Minister said 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak would be celebrated in a historic way in Pakistan for which necessary arrangements were being taken by a committee working under Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.