Tent Cities Established In Lodhran For Flood Affected People
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) On the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, tent cities were established in Lodhran to provide immediate relief and shelter to flood-affected people.
Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir, two tent cities have been made operational in Lodhran and one in Kahror Pakka.
In Lodhran, the tent cities were set up at Government Graduate College and Government Boys School, Haveli Nasir. The college site hosts 150 tents, while the school has accommodated 47 tents for the displaced families. Meanwhile, in Kahror Pakka, 100 tents have been installed at the Government Boys School, Bahawal Garh.
Essential services including health care, agriculture support, livestock assistance, and revenue department counters have also been established at these relief sites to facilitate the victims comprehensively.
DC Dr. Lubna Nazir said that the flood victims were our guests. She said that all facilities were being provided to flood affected people including food, medical treatment, and fodder for their livestock. No one would be left unattended in this difficult time.”
She added that staff from all relevant departments was on alert and working in shifts to ensure uninterrupted support for the flood-hit families. DC urged affected residents to move to the relief camps and tent cities for their safety and well-being.
