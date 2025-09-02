Tent Cities Set Up In Flood-affected Areas On CM’s Directions
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, tent cities have been established near homes in flood-affected areas across the province to provide shelter and essential facilities to displaced families.
During a meeting on Tuesday, the CM was briefed that a tent city has been set up alongside a flood relief camp in Athara Hazari tehsil of Jhang district, where comprehensive arrangements have been made for accommodation and food. Doctors and medical staff are present on-site, while free medicines are being provided to patients. To ensure swift emergency response, a temporary helipad has also been established in the camp.
Authorities further apprised the chief minister that tent cities have also been set up for flood victims in Kot Khaira and at Government High school Ahmedpur Sial, with separate arrangements for women and children.
She was informed that thousands of villages across 32 districts of Punjab have been affected by higher-than-normal flooding in five rivers. A total of 3,338 rescuers with 806 boats are actively engaged in rescue operations.
The CM’s team continues to lead one of the largest flood rescue and relief operations in Punjab’s history. Over 918,000 people have already been relocated to safer places ahead of the flood torrents. During the last 24 hours alone, 21,620 people and 611,000 animals were evacuated to safety.
