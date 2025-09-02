Open Menu

Tent Cities Set Up In Flood-affected Areas On CM’s Directions

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Tent cities set up in flood-affected areas on CM’s directions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, tent cities have been established near homes in flood-affected areas across the province to provide shelter and essential facilities to displaced families.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the CM was briefed that a tent city has been set up alongside a flood relief camp in Athara Hazari tehsil of Jhang district, where comprehensive arrangements have been made for accommodation and food. Doctors and medical staff are present on-site, while free medicines are being provided to patients. To ensure swift emergency response, a temporary helipad has also been established in the camp.

Authorities further apprised the chief minister that tent cities have also been set up for flood victims in Kot Khaira and at Government High school Ahmedpur Sial, with separate arrangements for women and children.

She was informed that thousands of villages across 32 districts of Punjab have been affected by higher-than-normal flooding in five rivers. A total of 3,338 rescuers with 806 boats are actively engaged in rescue operations.

The CM’s team continues to lead one of the largest flood rescue and relief operations in Punjab’s history. Over 918,000 people have already been relocated to safer places ahead of the flood torrents. During the last 24 hours alone, 21,620 people and 611,000 animals were evacuated to safety.

Recent Stories

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in ..

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan 

42 minutes ago
 Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

55 minutes ago
 Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

1 hour ago
 TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad po ..

TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

5 hours ago
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

9 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

18 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

18 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan