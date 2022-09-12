Tent City accommodating thousands flood victims set up in Jamshoro

Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Syed Pir Muhammad Shah and Jamshoro district administration have set up a big tent city where more than 8 thousand tents have been pitched

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Syed Pir Muhammad Shah and Jamshoro district administration have set up a big tent city where more than 8 thousand tents have been pitched.

A police officer has said that around 40,000 flood victims are living in the tent city, who are being provided with food and medicines.

He said that male and female toilets were also established for the flood hit people in the tents while treatment facilities are being provided to them at the site.

Meanwhile, 500 ration bags have been distributed among rain/flood victims.