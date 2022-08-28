'Tent city' established in SAU Tando Jam for flood affectees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The provincial Information Minister and the Focal Person for Rain Emergency in Hyderabad Sharjeel Inam Memon has set up "Tent City" in Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam to provide shelter to flood affected people.

Due to the recent unprecedented monsoon rains, Hyderabad district especially the rural areas were severely affected and a large number of people have been displaced.

Thousands of flood victims have been shifted to the relief camps, while on the instructions of the provincial information minister, a tent city is being set up in the Sindh Agricultural University, where accommodation as well as food items would be provided to the rain hit population.

According to the report, the work of setting up the tents in the Agriculture University was underway and in a couple of days the tent city would be be ready where the victims living in the relief campus are to be shifted.

The provincial minister said that the rain victims would be shifted to the camp along with their cattle and goods and they would also be given ration and cooked food.