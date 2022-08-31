Tent city to be setup in every taluka of Mirpurkhas district : Commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Ejaz Shah on Wednesday said that tent city was being set up in every taluka to provide all facilities to rain-hit people on equitable basis at one place

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Ejaz Shah on Wednesday said that tent city was being set up in every taluka to provide all facilities to rain-hit people on equitable basis at one place.

Addressing the press conference along with DIG Police Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Ali Mahar to review rain damages and relief activities, the commissioner said that around 100 people will be accommodated in every camp ensuring availability of food, medicines and keeping domestic animals.

He said that mosquito mats were also being provided to rain-hit people to protect them from Malaria.

Dengue and related diseases patients besides rain victims accommodated on road side were also given health facilities.

Commissioner said that about 2 feet rain water was recorded in MIrpurkhas and most rain affected areas were Samaaro, Sindhri, Kot Ghualam Muhammad and Jhuddo while 57 relief camps were established for rain-hit peopleHe said that on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister a better permanent plan would be prepared with the coordination of irrigation department to minimize rain losses in future downpours.