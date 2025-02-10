Tent Pegging Championship Inaugurated At Horse & Cattle Show
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The ‘Tent Pegging Championship’ was inaugurated as a key event in the Horse & Cattle Show 2025 celebrations, attracting top equestrian talent from around the world.
Organized by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), the championship aims to showcase the rich heritage of traditional equestrian sports and promote international sporting excellence. Held at Fortress Stadium and Banyan Tree Polo Ground in Lahore, the event features thrilling competitions in tent pegging, mounted archery, Buzkashi, and Shandur polo.
A total of 13 international teams are participating in the tent pegging and mounted archery events, with teams from Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Norway, the USA, South Africa, Oman, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and other countries competing alongside local teams.
Over 50 teams and 250 riders are displaying their equestrian skills, with more than 50 international riders taking part in single, double, and triple lance events, demonstrating exceptional horsemanship. A large number of spectators, both men and women, have gathered to witness the exciting competitions.
PHA Lahore Director General Tahir Wattoo highlighted that the Horse & Cattle Show is a revolutionary initiative by the Punjab government. Local team competitions are taking place at Fortress Stadium, while international matches are being held at the Banyan Tree Polo Ground, Lahore Cantt. The championship’s opening stage has already begun, with riders showcasing their remarkable skills, he added.
Recent Stories
FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 2025
Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical ..
Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings
Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah
UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 14 teams
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations
Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..
EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports
UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU
UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives
UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Moot highlights nutritional value, intercropping pulses5 minutes ago
-
Tent pegging championship inaugurated at Horse & Cattle Show6 minutes ago
-
WASA enhances pumping capacity of disposal stations6 minutes ago
-
ICT Admin takes action against wall chalking to preserve city’s beauty16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police save bitch, puppies from being run over by train25 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM reviews progress of PSDP, stresses for timely completion of development schemes26 minutes ago
-
KP Govt carries out development projects as per necessities oc areas: Minister26 minutes ago
-
KP govt announces largest sports event in province's history26 minutes ago
-
Wildlife department establishes mini zoo in Swat35 minutes ago
-
Acting President summons senate session on February 1335 minutes ago
-
Fourth annual Dosti Peshawar literature festival on February 1135 minutes ago
-
Billion tree plantation campaign to begin in Khyber district35 minutes ago