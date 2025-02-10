Open Menu

Tent Pegging Championship Inaugurated At Horse & Cattle Show

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Tent pegging championship inaugurated at Horse & Cattle Show

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The ‘Tent Pegging Championship’ was inaugurated as a key event in the Horse & Cattle Show 2025 celebrations, attracting top equestrian talent from around the world.

Organized by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), the championship aims to showcase the rich heritage of traditional equestrian sports and promote international sporting excellence. Held at Fortress Stadium and Banyan Tree Polo Ground in Lahore, the event features thrilling competitions in tent pegging, mounted archery, Buzkashi, and Shandur polo.

A total of 13 international teams are participating in the tent pegging and mounted archery events, with teams from Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Norway, the USA, South Africa, Oman, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and other countries competing alongside local teams.

Over 50 teams and 250 riders are displaying their equestrian skills, with more than 50 international riders taking part in single, double, and triple lance events, demonstrating exceptional horsemanship. A large number of spectators, both men and women, have gathered to witness the exciting competitions.

PHA Lahore Director General Tahir Wattoo highlighted that the Horse & Cattle Show is a revolutionary initiative by the Punjab government. Local team competitions are taking place at Fortress Stadium, while international matches are being held at the Banyan Tree Polo Ground, Lahore Cantt. The championship’s opening stage has already begun, with riders showcasing their remarkable skills, he added.

Recent Stories

FIFA extends tenure current normalization committe ..

FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 2025

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundat ..

Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical ..

6 minutes ago
 Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blist ..

Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings

17 minutes ago
 Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

20 minutes ago
 UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow ..

UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 14 teams

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..

1 hour ago
Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operation ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart l ..

Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..

1 hour ago
 EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on s ..

EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports

1 hour ago
 UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relat ..

UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU

2 hours ago
 UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media execu ..

UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives

2 hours ago
 UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of ..

UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan