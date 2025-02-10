Tent pegging championship inaugurated at Horse & Cattle Show

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The ‘Tent Pegging Championship’ was inaugurated as a key event in the Horse & Cattle Show 2025 celebrations, attracting top equestrian talent from around the world.

Organized by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), the championship aims to showcase the rich heritage of traditional equestrian sports and promote international sporting excellence. Held at Fortress Stadium and Banyan Tree Polo Ground in Lahore, the event features thrilling competitions in tent pegging, mounted archery, Buzkashi, and Shandur polo.

A total of 13 international teams are participating in the tent pegging and mounted archery events, with teams from Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Norway, the USA, South Africa, Oman, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and other countries competing alongside local teams.

Over 50 teams and 250 riders are displaying their equestrian skills, with more than 50 international riders taking part in single, double, and triple lance events, demonstrating exceptional horsemanship. A large number of spectators, both men and women, have gathered to witness the exciting competitions.

PHA Lahore Director General Tahir Wattoo highlighted that the Horse & Cattle Show is a revolutionary initiative by the Punjab government. Local team competitions are taking place at Fortress Stadium, while international matches are being held at the Banyan Tree Polo Ground, Lahore Cantt. The championship’s opening stage has already begun, with riders showcasing their remarkable skills, he added.