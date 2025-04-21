Tent pegging competition captivates Islamabad crowd at F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Skilled horsemen from across Pakistan demonstrated extraordinary equestrian abilities during a vibrant tent pegging competition at F-9 Park.

According to a press release, horse riders showcased remarkable control, maneuvering their decorated horses at high speeds while precisely targeting ground markers called "bananas" using traditional spears. The event highlighted the complex skills required in this challenging sport.

More than just a competition, the event was a cultural celebration of horsemanship and traditional skills.

Participants demonstrated years of dedicated training, combining physical strength, precision, and courage.

Spectators cheered enthusiastically as riders performed intricate maneuvers, lifting ground targets with exceptional skill and balance. Each successful attempt was met with loud applause, recognizing the athletes' expertise.

Organizers stressed that such events play a critical role in preserving cultural heritage and connecting younger generations with traditional practices.