Tent Pegging Competition Concludes At Jashan-e-Baharan Festival:
Published April 18, 2025
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The tent pegging competition, organized as part of the ongoing Jashan-e-Baharan festivities, concluded successfully at Mela Mandi ground under the auspices of the district administration here on Friday.
The vibrant closing ceremony was graced by GOC 3rd Air Defence Major General Julian Moazzam James, Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzab Awan, and Regional Police Officer Dr Shahzad Asif Khan, while Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Waseem, District Police Officer Mr. Sohaib Ashraf, Provincial Assembly Members Sardar Asim Sher Maken and Safdar Sahi, alongside other administrative officials and a large number of enthusiastic spectators were also present on the occasion.
Attendees enjoyed thrilling displays of tent pegging and applauded the riders for their skillful performances. The event concluded with prize distribution among top performers. The winning team was awarded Rs. 150,000, while the second and third positions received Rs. 100,000 and Rs. 50,000 respectively.
Individual excellence was also recognized with special awards.
Addressing the attendees, the Chief Guest Major General Julian Moazzam James emphasized that Jashan-e-Baharan reflects the rich cultural and traditional values of the region. “Such events not only provide healthy entertainment but also promote agriculture, livestock, and traditional sports,” he said.
He appreciated the organizers for arranging a meaningful cultural program that brought people together in celebration.
He further stated that involving the youth, especially those engrossed in mobile phone usage, to participate in outdoor cultural and sports activities was a commendable achievement. The Pakistan Army fully supports such healthy initiatives by the civil administration.
The event reached a lively finale as supporters danced to the beat of drums, cheering for their favorite riders. Among the standout performers was young rider Aroob Awan, who captivated the audience with her exceptional display of skill and courage.
