Tent-pegging contest held under CM’s Awami Agenda

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The district administration Tank is conducting a number of activities under the ‘Awami Agenda’ program of the chief minister.

As part of the program, a spectacular tent pegging competition was held at Jahaz Ground in Tank, receiving applause from people.

Commander Sector Headquarters South, Sohail Bajwa, and Deputy Commissioner Tank, Tanveer Khan were the chief guests on the occasion.

A large number of spectators attended, adding to the event's vibrancy.

At the conclusion of the competitions, teams and athletes who showcased outstanding performance were awarded cash prizes and trophies.

People lauded the district administration saying such events played a crucial role in promoting sports and highlighting the talents of the youth.

