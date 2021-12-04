UrduPoint.com

Tenth Avenue Connecting Islamabad Rawalpindi To Be Completed At Cost Of Rs 12 Bln: Ali Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Saturday said the Tenth Avenue road connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi would be completed in record 18 months at a cost of Rs 12 billion

The SAPM was addressing the project foundation ceremony held here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was committed to fulfill the promises made with the nation.

He underscored that four major development projects were inaugurated in a week adding that more development projects were in the pipeline. Ali Nawaz Awan said that work on Margla Avenue, Golra Mor under pass, PWD underpass in full swing and would be completed soon.

He said Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar is taking keen interest in development projects.

He added that no water shortage problem was reported in Islamabad last summer. He claimed that there was no water shortage in Islamabad.

He said mega projects worth billions of rupees were underway with a special focus on rural areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Awan informed that mega development projects worth Rs100billion were started in Islamabad which were neglected by the previous governments who did not think for the uplift of the federal capital.

The SAPM added that special measures were being taken for the development of local villages in the ICT.

