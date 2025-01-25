Tenth Death Anniversary Of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan To Be Observed Tomorrow
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 11:40 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The tenth death anniversary of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan, a distinguished businesswoman, eminent philanthropist and revered politician, will be observed tomorrow (Sunday).
A commemorative gathering is scheduled to take place at the residence of her son, Salim Saifullah Khan, where family members and well-wishers will pay tribute to Pakistan’s first woman Federal Minister who held the portfolio of Commerce and Population Welfare in 1988.
Among the attendees will be her elder son, former Federal Minister Anwar Saifullah Khan, who will join others in offering prayers for her departed soul.
Born in 1924 in Karak District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Begum Kulsum Saifullah belonged to a prominent family.
She was the sister of Aslam Khan Khattak, a former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; General (Retired) Habibullah Khan; and Yousaf Khan Khattak, a notable activist of the Pakistan Movement.
Begum Kulsum Saifullah actively participated in Pakistan's politics, serving as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) three times and as a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa twice.
In recognition of her exceptional contributions to politics and commerce, she was awarded the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Crescent of Distinction) by the late President General Pervez Musharraf in 2008.
After the untimely demise of her husband, Saifullah Khan, in 1964, Begum Kulsum took charge of the family business.
Under her visionary leadership, the Saif Group of Companies grew into one of Pakistan’s leading business conglomerates, excelling in textiles, power generation, oil and gas exploration, and telecommunications.
A trailblazer for women’s empowerment, Begum Kulsum was a founding member of the All Pakistan Women's Association (APWA) in 1947.
She worked closely with Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, the founder of APWA, serving as an advisor until 1951.
Her philanthropic initiatives included the establishment of the Women Business Development Centre in Peshawar, which has been providing skill training to thousands of deserving women for the last several decades.
Begum Kulsum Saifullah passed away on December 26, 2015, at the age of 91.
She is survived by her five sons, who continue to uphold her legacy.
Recent Stories
Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million
Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities
Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse
Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Info ..
Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia
FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tenth death anniversary of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan to be observed tomorrow7 minutes ago
-
PTI's refusal to engage in dialogue a 'tactical mistake': Daniyal Chaudhary36 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day tomorrow36 minutes ago
-
APHC, others pay tributes to victims of Handwara, other January massacres36 minutes ago
-
Excessive tech use eroding youth's cognitive skills, Psychologist warned56 minutes ago
-
APHC leader Zahid Ashraf slams India for silencing Journalists' Pens in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Indian Republic Day will be observed as Black Day IIOJK: APHC2 hours ago
-
10-Day inter-provincial residential program concludes at PAL12 hours ago
-
Portugal-Pakistan cultural exchange: Urdu translation of 'Blank Gaze' launched12 hours ago
-
NAB chairman visits Multan, promises cooperation for protection of state land12 hours ago
-
PTI prioritizes disruption over negotiation: Irfan Siddiqui12 hours ago
-
Special arrangements for hearing of appeals regarding 26 Amendment12 hours ago