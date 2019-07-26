Tents, food distributed among Rohri canal breach victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the directives of deputy commissioner tents and food items were distributed among the affected population of village Yousif Dahri and surrounding areas of district Naushahro Feroze

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :On the directives of deputy commissioner tents and food items were distributed among the affected population of village Yousif Dahri and surrounding areas of district Naushahro Feroze.

According to a handout issued by the district information office on Friday, Assistant Commissioner and Mukhtiarkar Naushahro Feroze monitored the process of distribution of tents and food.

A large population was affected due to a breach in Rohri canal on Sunday and village Yousif Dahri and many of its surrounding villages including agriculture fields and standing crops inundate in water while dozens of families had to displace to safer places.