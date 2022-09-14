Tents, food items distributed among 216 flood affected families of Kaghan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) distributed tents, drinks, blankets, stoves, gas cylinders, solar panels and other necessities of life to 216 flood-affected families of Mahnoor Bela and Mahandri areas of the valley.

Chairman KDA Dr Emil Zaman, Commissioner Hazara Muthair Zeb, DIG Hazara Mirwais Niaz, and Director General Tariq Khan distributed the relief goods among the victims.

Speaking to the media, the Commissioner Hazara said all possible measures were being taken for relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims. The KDA, in collaboration with various charitable institutions, would immediately install zip lines in place of the destroyed temporary bridges on various rivers to restore the broken transportation and communication system, he added.

The commissioner appreciated steps taken by the KDA to restore the main highway to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the recent rains and floods that hit the valley at the peak of the tourist season.

Moreover, the chairman and director general KDA provided two large size tents for two Primary schools and Madrassas destroyed by the flood so that the children could continue their education without wasting time.

A prize distribution ceremony was also organized for the KDA officials who performed well and safely evacuated the tourists and locals during the torrential rains and floods in the valley.

Talking to the media, KDA Chairman Dr Amil Zaman Khan said that many friends from inside the country and abroad have trusted the authority with their donations for the flood victims. All the donations received by the KDA would be distributed among the victims with the cooperation of the district administration, he added.

He said that financial assistance had been provided to the families of the deceased and injured while the affectees who did not receive the assistance would be compensated in the next phase.

"The recent destruction in the region was triggered due to climate change, and we also have to play our role so that such incidents can be avoided in the future, he added.