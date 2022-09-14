UrduPoint.com

Tents, Food Items Distributed Among 216 Flood Affected Families Of Kaghan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Tents, food items distributed among 216 flood affected families of Kaghan

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) distributed tents, drinks, blankets, stoves, gas cylinders, solar panels and other necessities of life to 216 flood-affected families of Mahnoor Bela and Mahandri areas of the valley.

Chairman KDA Dr Emil Zaman, Commissioner Hazara Muthair Zeb, DIG Hazara Mirwais Niaz, and Director General Tariq Khan distributed the relief goods among the victims.

Speaking to the media, the Commissioner Hazara said all possible measures were being taken for relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims. The KDA, in collaboration with various charitable institutions, would immediately install zip lines in place of the destroyed temporary bridges on various rivers to restore the broken transportation and communication system, he added.

The commissioner appreciated steps taken by the KDA to restore the main highway to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the recent rains and floods that hit the valley at the peak of the tourist season.

Moreover, the chairman and director general KDA provided two large size tents for two Primary schools and Madrassas destroyed by the flood so that the children could continue their education without wasting time.

A prize distribution ceremony was also organized for the KDA officials who performed well and safely evacuated the tourists and locals during the torrential rains and floods in the valley.

Talking to the media, KDA Chairman Dr Amil Zaman Khan said that many friends from inside the country and abroad have trusted the authority with their donations for the flood victims. All the donations received by the KDA would be distributed among the victims with the cooperation of the district administration, he added.

He said that financial assistance had been provided to the families of the deceased and injured while the affectees who did not receive the assistance would be compensated in the next phase.

"The recent destruction in the region was triggered due to climate change, and we also have to play our role so that such incidents can be avoided in the future, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Education Flood Traffic Bela Gas Media All From Rains

Recent Stories

"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after ..

"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after appearance before JIT

14 minutes ago
 Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

2 hours ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

2 hours ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

2 hours ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.