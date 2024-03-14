TEPA action against illegal signboards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) On the instructions of Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Tahir Farooq, the Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) has launched an operation against illegal signboards in the city.

On Thursday, TEPA teams removed illegal signboards from more than three dozen properties in various parts of the city.

In the first phase, TEPA teams removed illegal signboards from Jail Road, MM Alam Road, Hali Road, Noor Jahan Road, Liberty Market roundabout and Mahmood Kasuri Road.

The LDA director general had ordered TEPA to take indiscriminate action and remove all illegal signboards from main roads of the city.