TEPA Being Uograded On Modern Lines

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

TEPA being uograded on modern lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority Vice-Chairperson Ferdous Rai has said that the Traffic Engineering & Planning Agency (TEPA) is being upgraded and developed on modern lines for better traffic management in the city.

She was presiding over a coordination committee meeting here Monday.

TEPA Deputy Directors Umair Asgar, Habib-ul-Rehman, Director PHA Abdullah Nisar, DSP Traffic Imran Sharif and others were present.

Ferdous Rae said that measures were also being taken for ensuring smooth flow of traffic, parking and sensitizing the citizens about traffic laws.

She said that repairing of traffic signals, installation of new traffic signals, parking, installation of traffic sign boards on roads and other road engineering projects would be completed on priority basis.

