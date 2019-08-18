UrduPoint.com
TEPA Directed To Ensure Effective Traffic Management

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 09:10 PM

TEPA directed to ensure effective traffic management

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Usman Moazzam on Sunday directed the officials of Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) to evolve a comprehensive plan as per international standard for effective traffic management in city.

He directed the officials to put in place a system for converting the traffic flow on alternative routes during rush hours and said that electronic boards should be set up as per international standards.

The DG said that proper planning should be made as per resources before initiating any new road construction, adding that new opportunities should be explored to arrange and generate revenue for TEPA.

The same standard should be adopted for road safety, traffic engineering and traffic signs, he added.

He issued these directions during his visit to TEPA Office here, whereas TEPA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain briefed the LDA DG regarding administrative structure, system and implementation on various development projects.

