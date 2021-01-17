UrduPoint.com
TEPA Faisalabad To Be Made Functional: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Saqib Manan has said all administrative preparations should be completed to make Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) Faisalabad fully functional to meet future challenges.

He was addressing a meeting in which Director General FDA Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, MPA / Focalperson Firdous Rai, Vice Chairman Tepa Sheikh Irfan, CTO Shehzada Umar Abbas Babar, Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Naeemullah Warraich, Traffic Planner Sheikh Shoaib and DSP Traffic Imran Sharif were also present.

The commissioner said an integrated departmental strategy was imperative to deal with transport related matters according to futuristic requirements, adding that by adopting Lahore model it would be easy to generate funds for the agency.

