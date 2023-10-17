Open Menu

TEPA Given New Targets For Resource Generation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 06:19 PM

Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired an important meeting at Tepa Headquarters here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired an important meeting at Tepa Headquarters here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Chief Engineer Tepa Iqar Hussain, Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed gave briefings. For the first time, concrete and comprehensive measures have been taken to make TEPA self-sufficient and profitable, they said. In the meeting, Muhammad Ali Randhawa assigned new targets to TEPA for resource generation and also asked for strategies.

The commissioner also set targets to fully mobilize all the wings of TEPA and check their performance.

In the meeting, it was briefed that for the improvement of underpasses in the city, TEPA has started work under a comprehensive plan. The work done by the M&R Directorate was also reviewed.

A briefing was given on the ongoing works on pedestrian bridges at five locations in Lahore.

The commissioner directed that TEPA, LDA and district administration should work together for implementation of parking rules. In the meeting, proposals were considered to improve the flow of traffic on the main roads and busy Chowks of the city. Randhawa directed the Chief Engineer Tepa to submit a performance report of all wings regularly. Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Director Development Lahore Division Javed Rasheed Chohan, MD Vasa Ghafran Ahmed, CEO MCCL Iqbal Farid, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousuf, Director Finance Kashif Imran, LDA, TEPA and Nespak officers also attended the meeting.

