TEPA Seals 25 Properties On Parking Violation

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) has intensified its efforts to tackle parking violations and the presence of illegal signboards across the city, and sealed over 25 properties.

In response to directives from DG Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Tahir Farooq, the enforcement team conducted significant operations in Gulberg B-1 and T-Block, targeting properties that flouted parking regulations. Over 25 properties have been sealed as part of these operations.

During the crackdown, numerous illegal signboards were removed from various premises, including well-known stores, hair salons, beauty parlors, offices, hotels, furniture shops, cement stores, restaurants, plazas, and more.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Engineer Tepa Iqrar Hussain, with Director of Enforcement Tepa-1, Farqan Zaheer, leading the efforts.

DG LDA Tahir Farooq emphasized that strict actions against encroachments on parking spaces will continue without exception.

