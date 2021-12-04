TEPA to be made functional: Lateef Nazar

Traffic Engineering and Planning Authority (TEPA) will be made functional to restart roads' engineering and ensure smooth traffic flow in the city strictly on modern scientific lines, said Muhammad Lateef Nazar MPA/Chairman Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Traffic Engineering and Planning Authority (TEPA) will be made functional to restart roads' engineering and ensure smooth traffic flow in the city strictly on modern scientific lines, said Muhammad Lateef Nazar MPA/Chairman Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

He was addressing a function of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Saturday.

He said that daily accidents occur on our roads but we as a society have closed our eyes without taking immediate remedial measures.

About TEPA, he said that it has demanded funds from the Punjab government to make it fully functional so that positive changes could be introduced in roads' engineering and traffic planning. He was critical of the old mindset for our socio-economic ills and stressed the needs to mend our ways to introduce positive societal changes. He said that a few months ago he had invited more than hundred religious scholars and requested them to give much needed awareness to the people about the importance of cleanliness in our religion. "Now he is launching a traffic education campaign," he said adding under this scheme, selected teachers would get training of traffic rules and later they would educate their colleagues and students. He said that FCCI could also play its role in the drive by displaying banners and streamers inscribed with traffic rules.

About FDA City, Lateef Nazar said that we had decided to construct two grid stations with an estimated cost of Rs.700 million. "It has almost doubled the value of property in this mega residential project of FDA," he said. Earlier, Additional Director General FDA Rizwan Nazeer said that they were preparing a new master plan for the city with a broader vision.

Hence, FCCI should also submit comprehensive recommendations for the futuristic uplift of this major urban center of Punjab.

About Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC), he said that it was a separate entity. As regards "waste to energy" project, he said that such project has not yet been started at Lahore. He said that if it started in Lahore, then we would also be able to replicate it in Faisalabad.

About the early colonization of FDA City, he said that new projects were under consideration which could be implemented with public private partnership. About the sale of public utility plots in private housing colonies, he said that he had provided a list of mortgaged properties in ten housing colonies to the Deputy Commissioner and if these plots were sold out, the developers would have to face the consequences.

About traffic related problems, the Additional Director said that FDA is launching a website on which tangible proposals could be uploaded along with traffic related problems.

Earlier, Atif Munir Sheikh President FCCI said that traffic mess was due to parking on roads. He said that a large number of foreign investors were establishing their industrial units in Faisalabad which were expected to be completed by 2023. Before its operation, we must improve our infrastructure up to international level, he opined. Later, Vice President FCCI Rana Muhammad Fayyaz presented FCCI shield to Additional Director General FDA Rizwan Nazeer while Senior Vice President FCCI Imran Mehmood Sheikh along with Nighat Shahid President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) gave away FCCI memento to Chairman FDA Lateef Nazar.