UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terminals For Ferry Service To Be Established At Ports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:43 PM

Terminals for ferry service to be established at ports

The terminals for ferry service at Karachi Port, Port Qasim and Gwadar Port would be established to facilitate people who want to travel all possible destinations across the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The terminals for ferry service at Karachi Port, Port Qasim and Gwadar Port would be established to facilitate people who want to travel all possible destinations across the world.

At present, there was no international or national commercial ferry/passenger ships service operating in Pakistan for the purpose of transportation of passengers, said Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi tweeted on Friday.

"In pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of blue economy, Federal Cabinet allowed Maritime Affairs initiative to start Ferry/Passenger Ships to all possible destinations across the world". he wrote on.

He termed it a historic day, adding that Maritime frontiers now open for sea travel. The potential for initiating a ferry service in Pakistan has been felt for quite some time, especially in the context of providing an alternate route to people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Gwadar Ali Haider All Cabinet Port Qasim Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot resumes flig ..

30 minutes ago

India reports record daily jump of 96,551 coronavi ..

30 minutes ago

DEWA raises awareness among students on conservati ..

30 minutes ago

Emirates adds Casablanca to its route network

30 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat emphasizes on change of mindsets to ..

43 minutes ago

SP Punjab Highways Patrol urges drivers to avoid h ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.