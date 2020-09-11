Terminals for ferry service to be established at ports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The terminals for ferry service at Karachi Port, Port Qasim and Gwadar Port would be established to facilitate people who want to travel all possible destinations across the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The terminals for ferry service at Karachi Port, Port Qasim and Gwadar Port would be established to facilitate people who want to travel all possible destinations across the world.

At present, there was no international or national commercial ferry/passenger ships service operating in Pakistan for the purpose of transportation of passengers, said Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi tweeted on Friday.

"In pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of blue economy, Federal Cabinet allowed Maritime Affairs initiative to start Ferry/Passenger Ships to all possible destinations across the world". he wrote on.

He termed it a historic day, adding that Maritime frontiers now open for sea travel. The potential for initiating a ferry service in Pakistan has been felt for quite some time, especially in the context of providing an alternate route to people.