Terminology used in Musharraf verdict out of place: Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

(@imziishan)

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Friday said the terminology used in the verdict by the special court against former president Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case was out of place in the 21st Century

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Friday said the terminology used in the verdict by the special court against former president Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case was out of place in the 21st Century

The entire nation was disturbed over the para 66 of the verdict which was being reviewed by the legal committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said while talking to the media at an oath-taking of the Punjab Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) here at the Governor's House.

He said the government would take decisions regarding the Musharraf case in light of the recommendations of the legal committee which was only entitled to give the government's stance over the verdict.

To a question, he said the verdict against Pervez Musharraf posed no threat to democracy as it was deep-rooted in the country.

About the PIC tragedy, the governor said all were equal in the eyes of law and those involved in the rampage at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) would not escape punishment.

Sarwar said the Punjab Boys Scouts' performance was highly commendable as thousands of youths got training from its centers every year.

"I am sure that the youth will inculcate good moral qualities of a true scout in them as per vision and expectations of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he added.

The governor, who happens to be Chief Scout of Punjab, said it was a matter of great satisfaction that the Punjab Boys Scouts Association was well aware of its responsibilities as it was guiding the youth and serving the society in a very professional way.

He said, "Our scouts and leaders mirror good characteristic of the nation as were dreamt of by poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah." Chief Commissioner Boys Scouts Association Sarfaraz Qamar Daha administered oath to the Punjab Governor.