Terms, conditions for six chairmen of Punjab drug courts reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :A committee chaired by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Muhammad Basharat Friday reviewed the terms and conditions for six chairmen of the Punjab drug courts.

Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, while law, prosecution and finance departments secretaries and senior judicial officers attended the meeting.

The law minister directed that the orders of the Lahore High Court should be followed while reviewing the terms and conditions. He said the approval was given for setting up six drug courts in the province, adding that under the decision, drug courts would be set up in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Bahawalpur.

He said the qualifications of the chairman drug court were equal to those of a high court judge. In this regard, "We will take guidance only from the court decision", he maintained.

He also directed the secretaries of finance and law departments to submit the final recommendations for early approval.

On the occasion, Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that the ambiguity in the terms of employment of the chairman drug courts would be removed. She also agreed with the law minister that the terms and conditions for chairman drug court should be finalized under the directions of the court.