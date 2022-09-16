UrduPoint.com

Terms Unabated Military Violence, Bloodshed Pose Existential Threat For Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Terms unabated military violence, bloodshed pose existential threat for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation, made it clear that the supremacists Narendra Modi government crossed all limits of barbarity and state terrorism, however she added that these brutal and inhuman acts would serve no purpose but would further augment the thirst of undeterred Kashmiris for independence.

Mushaal, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, in a statement on Friday vowed that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would not give up their freedom struggle come what may, said a press release here Friday.

She said that they could not be deterred from their ultimate goal, which was freedom, and they would take the freedom fight to logical ends despite all odds.

She said that despite the continued incidents of Indian state terrorism and granting of voting rights to Indian citizens in the internationally recognised disputed territory, the world powers observed criminal silence.

The world community ignored the horrors committed against Kashmiri people, while the relevant human rights organizations remained silent, she lamented.

Mushaal stated that the unabated Indian military violence and bloodshed posed a serious existential threat to the Kashmiris reeling under India's brutal suppression for over the last seven decades.

The Hurriyat leader lamented that Indian fascist government continued killing and arresting of civilians as part of its systematic and nefarious genocide campaign.

Mushaal revealed that the innocent people were being harassed and humiliated during so-called cordon and search operations.

Moreover, she said that extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances and killing of youth in fake encounters were being used by the notorious India regime as a war tactic to suppress the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.

She said that the gravity of the situation could be judged from the fact that during the last three decades, around 1,22,771 people have been arrested, 7,023 killed in custody, 10,5996 home or building destroyed, 22,776 widows, 10,7466 children orphans, and 10,086 women either have been raped or subjected to other sexual assaults.

She appealed to the international human rights organizations to take stock of the situation and help stop the inhuman and violent brutalities committed by Indian forces in IIOJK.

Related Topics

India World Narendra Modi Wife Jammu Independence May Criminals Women All From Government

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

5 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

5 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

6 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

6 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Womenâ€™s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Womenâ€™s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.