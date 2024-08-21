Terrible Accident Occurred, More Then 28 Larkana Zaireen Died In Bus In Iran
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A terrible accident occurred with a coach of Zaireen belonging to Larkana city in Iran as a result more than 28 pilgrims died on the spot, Foreign Affairs Office Islamabad confirmed figure and said more than 20 pilgrims were seriously injured in the accident on Wednesday.
According to the report, the coach of pilgrims headed by Syed Athar Shah Shamsi from Larkana broke down in Zaireen, Iran.
According to initial information, there were 55 people including the driver and conductor in the coach. As a result of the accident, more than 28 pilgrims died on the spot. However, more than 20 pilgrims have been seriously injured, many of them are said to be in serious condition.
The emergency rescue team of the Iranian administration reached the spot and removed the bodies and the injured under the coach and transferred them to the hospital, where the process of identification of the dead and injured is ongoing.
On the other hand, the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his regret over the accident with the coach of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran and said that he is very sorry for the loss of life as a result of the road accident in Iran
The Chief Minister of Sindh has been informed about the accident that a bus of 50 to 55 pilgrims from Larkana has met with an accident in the city of Yazd in Iran.
The Chief Minister of Sindh has instructed Provincial Minister Nasir Shah to make arrangements to bring the bodies of those who died in the accident.
Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has instructed the Chief Secretary to communicate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and take steps to return the dead bodies to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Chief Minister of Sindh has said that the best medical facilities should be provided to the injured, and travel facilities should be arranged for their return.
