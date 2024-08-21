Open Menu

Terrible Accident Occurred, More Then 28 Larkana Zaireen Died In Bus In Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Terrible accident occurred, more then 28 Larkana Zaireen died in Bus in Iran

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A terrible accident occurred with a coach of Zaireen belonging to Larkana city in Iran as a result more than 28 pilgrims died on the spot, Foreign Affairs Office Islamabad confirmed figure and said more than 20 pilgrims were seriously injured in the accident on Wednesday.

According to the report, the coach of pilgrims headed by Syed Athar Shah Shamsi from Larkana broke down in Zaireen, Iran.

According to initial information, there were 55 people including the driver and conductor in the coach. As a result of the accident, more than 28 pilgrims died on the spot. However, more than 20 pilgrims have been seriously injured, many of them are said to be in serious condition.

The emergency rescue team of the Iranian administration reached the spot and removed the bodies and the injured under the coach and transferred them to the hospital, where the process of identification of the dead and injured is ongoing.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his regret over the accident with the coach of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran and said that he is very sorry for the loss of life as a result of the road accident in Iran

The Chief Minister of Sindh has been informed about the accident that a bus of 50 to 55 pilgrims from Larkana has met with an accident in the city of Yazd in Iran.

The Chief Minister of Sindh has instructed Provincial Minister Nasir Shah to make arrangements to bring the bodies of those who died in the accident.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has instructed the Chief Secretary to communicate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and take steps to return the dead bodies to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Chief Minister of Sindh has said that the best medical facilities should be provided to the injured, and travel facilities should be arranged for their return.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Accident Injured Dead Islamabad Chief Minister Iran Driver Died Road Accident Yazd Larkana Nasir Murad Ali Shah From Best Coach

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

7 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

7 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

7 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

7 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

7 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

7 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

7 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

7 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

7 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

7 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan