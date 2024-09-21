Open Menu

Terrible Sight Of 'revolution,' 'popularity' In Lahore: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday there was a terrible sight of "revolution" and "popularity" in Lahore.

Marriyum Aurangzeb gave a statement on the social media website (x) and said that the scheduled time for the PTI meeting started with a low number of supporters and even three dozen seats had not been filled.

A failed attempt was made in the "minds" of their supporters by releasing fake and old videos in the last rally through the media.

The senior provincial minister said that they have been rejected from Punjab, therefore, efforts are being made to set up an anarchic circus with government employees and government machinery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She said that the province's rescue vehicles, ambulances, bringing cranes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab to spread "political chaos" in the province, is their real face. We are releasing the real scenes so that there is no doubt, she added.

