UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terribly Tragic Scenes: FM Qureshi On Beirut Blasts

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

Terribly tragic scenes: FM Qureshi on Beirut blasts

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday expressed grief over the deaths caused by Tuesday's blast in Lebanese capital killing several people and injuring many others.

"Terribly tragic scenes from Beirut," the foreign minister said on Twitter.

He said Pakistan's prayers and thoughts were with the government and people of Lebanon in that difficult time.

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson also shared the contact details of Pakistan's embassy in Beirut asking any Pakistani national in need to contact at 0096176866609, 009611843971-72, 096181982948 or parepbeirut1@mofa.gov.pk for assistance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Twitter Beirut Lebanon From Government

Recent Stories

PM to address AJK Assembly today

38 minutes ago

Pakistan team is prepared for the first Test today

1 hour ago

Nation observes Youm-e-Istehsal today

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 August 2020

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

A paradise lost to war, politics and ideology:

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.