Territorial dispute on Diamer-Bhasha dam project to be resolved on basis of ground realities

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The Grand Diamer-Kohistan Jirga decided to resolve territorial dispute hindering progress on Diamer-Bhasha dam project on the basis of ground realities and historical documents.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Grand Diamer-Kohistan Jirga that was held at Commissioner Office in Chilas to resolve the territorial dispute between Harban tribe of Kohistan and Thor tribe of Diamer.

The meeting was attended by the Jirga members of both Harban tribe of Kohistan and Thor tribe of Diamer, Commissioner Diamer-Astore Division Faheem Khan Afridi and Deputy Commissioner Diamer Saad Bin Asad.