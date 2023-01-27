QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo said on Friday that the cowardly acts of terror by the miscreants can not deter the resolve of the security forces.

He said this while reiterating the government's resolve against the miscreants creating law and order and offering condolences to the family of the martyr in the terrorist attack on Levies post in Kutch district.

The Chief Minister expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a Levies official in an attack on the post of the law enforcement agencies.

"The morale of the forces is high, and the determination is strong," he said, adding that the terrorists will be taken to task.

The Chief Minister also prayed to the Almighty for the elevation of the rank of martyr and courage to the bereaved to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.