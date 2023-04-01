UrduPoint.com

Terror Attack Claims Lives Of 4 Soldiers In Balochistan's Kech: ISPR

Published April 01, 2023

Terror Attack Claims Lives of 4 Soldiers in Balochistan's Kech: ISPR

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has strongly condemned the terror attack and paid tribute to the Pakistan Army soldiers for their sacrifices for the motherland.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2023) A recent attack by a group of terrorists operating from the Iranian side resulted in the martyrdom of four soldiers who were conducting a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces in Jalgai Sector, located in District Kech of Balochistan.

The Pakistan Army's media wing confirmed the identities of the martyrs as Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan, and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed.

To prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future, necessary communication is being established with the Iranian side for effective action against the terrorists operating on their side of the border.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah took to Twitter and strongly condemned the terrorists’ attack on Pakistani army soldiers.

He wrote, “The nation honors and respects the individuals who sacrificed their lives to defend the country.

He emphasized that “the country's solidarity in the fight against terrorism and confidently asserted that the menace of terrorism will be eradicated,”.

