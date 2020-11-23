Terror bid foiled, 10 kg IED defused in Pishin

Levies Force foiled a bid of terror and defused 10 kg improvised explosive devices (IED) near Band Road area of Pishin district, Levies sources said on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Levies Force foiled a bid of terror and defused 10 kg improvised explosive devices (IED) near Band Road area of Pishin district, Levies sources said on Monday.

According to details, the Deputy Commissioner Pishin Qaim Khan Lashari along with bomb disposal squad team reached the site on information.

At least,10 kg improvised explosive devices were defused by bomb disposal squad (BDS) and levies team which was planted near private flour mill at Band Road for terrorist activities by unknown suspects.

The Deputy Commissioner also appreciated the BDS along with Levies personal for foiling the bid of terror in the area after hectic efforts.

He said measures would be taken to enhance security measures in the area for curbing terrorist activities from the area.

Further investigation was underway to arrest suspects in the area.