Terror Bid Foiled, Ammunition Seized

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Terror bid foiled, ammunition seized

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Levies force foiled a bid of terror and seized a large number of ammunition at Matura near Dasht area of Mastung district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, Balochistan Levies Force's QRF Wing of Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) conducted a successful operation in Matura area and recovered a large number of ammunition.

Recovered ammunition included 5, RPG-7 rocket launchers, 20 RPG-7 rockets rounds. 2, LMG machine guns, 4000 rounds of LMG, one ALG launcher with 9 rounds, 500 grenade detonators, 50 improvised explosive devices (IED) and other weapons.

Levies force registered a case and started search investigation to trace out suspects.

